Amazon is still making sweeping fantasy epics in the hopes of serving up the next Game of Thrones, but The Dark Tower won't be one of those shows. The streaming service has passed on its potential series adaptation of Stephen King's novel series.

After Deadline reported the news that Amazon passed on the project Wednesday evening, executive producer by Glen Mazzara shared his disappointment on social media, writing, "I'm incredibly proud of the work our cast and crew did on The Dark Tower pilot. They are an immensely creative group of people who gave it their all and took big risks. I know they delivered big time. [To be honest], I wouldn't change a thing."

Mazzara continued, "We worked hard to honor this amazing story and bring it to life. I believe it's the version fans have been waiting for. Ask Stephen King and Robin Firth. But like Roland, I gotta keep searching. The quest continues. There are other worlds than these."

I'm incredibly proud of the work our cast and crew did on The Dark Tower pilot. They are an immensely creative group of people who gave it their all and took big risks. I know they delivered big time. Tbh, I wouldn't change a thing. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) January 16, 2020

We worked hard to honor this amazing story and bring it to life. I believe it's the version fans have been waiting for. Ask @StephenKing and @robinfurth — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) January 16, 2020

But like Roland, I gotta keep searching. The quest continues. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) January 16, 2020

There are other worlds than these. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) January 16, 2020

According to Deadline, the reason for Amazon's decision to pass on The Dark Tower adaptation was that the pilot was not on par with some of the other major fantasy adaptations the company is working on, including The Lord of the Rings and The Wheel of Time.

The Dark Tower was set to star Sam Strike as Roland Deschain, aka the Gunslinger, alongside Jasper Pääkkönen as the Man in Black, with Jerome Flynn and Michael Rooker also expected to appear in undisclosed roles. The series was poised to feature Roland's backstory, as seen in King's fourth book in the series, Wizard and Glass.

The Dark Tower movie adaptation from 2017 is streaming on Showtime.