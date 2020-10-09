Tehran, Apple TV+'s nail-biting Israeli espionage thriller, is back for a new episode today, and the complications are escalating.

In this exclusive clip, Faraz Kamali (Shaun Toub), the Iranian intelligence officer who is trying to catch Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) before she completes her sabotage mission, learns that his beloved wife, who was in France getting brain surgery, has been kidnapped.

He finds a cellphone on his doorstep, which rings from an unknown caller. A man with an English accent tells Faraz they have his wife, and if he wants to get her back unharmed, he has to make sure that Masoud Tabrizi (Navid Negabhan), the suspect he's trying to pump for information on Tamar, gets to Istanbul unharmed within the next 24 hours.

So Faraz is in a predicament. Is he willing to put his country at risk to protect his wife? And who are the kidnappers and what do they want? Find out in Episode 5 of Tehran, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Tehran is co-created by Fauda writer Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. It's Apple TV+'s first series not primarily in English.

New episodes of Tehran premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.