Coach Lasso and Richmond F.C. are about to take on their greatest challenge yet
The waiting period for Season 3 of Ted Lasso is getting shorter and shorter. The Apple TV+ pandemic darling is the ultimate feel-good comedy with more than just sports for a storyline. Last season, we got to see real character development for everyone compared to Season 1's focus on Ted trying to adjust to British culture and a career he knew nothing about. In Season 2, Ted dug deeper into his past traumas with the help of Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles), and we got to watch more of now-retired footballer Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keely's (Juno Temple) relationship development. Plus Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) got more lines and became something more than just a coach's sidekick.
And, spoiler alert for Season 2, the most shocking development of all came by way of Nick Mohammed's character; "Nate the Great" transitioned from a lovable, sometimes bumbling assistant to a full-fledged arch nemesis who turned to the dark side. Season 3 will no doubt be centered on this new enemy facing the Richmond F.C. team.
Multiple reports indicate Season 3 will be the final season for the multiple Emmy Award-winning series. Deadline reports the show's creators and producers, including Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence, have confirmed that they're writing Season 3 as the series finale.
Production started back in February and is reportedly close to wrapping.
There's no official date yet, but Season 3 was originally expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2022.
Much of the cast will be back for Season 3, including of course, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift. Also returning are Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas, Kola Bokinni as Isaac, and more.
A new addition has been confirmed with Jodi Balfour (The Crown, For All Mankind) joining the cast as Jack, a charming venture capitalist. Can't wait to see how this new character will fit in!
Seasons 1 and 2 of Ted Lasso are now streaming on AppleTV+.