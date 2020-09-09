TBS is going next-level with its newest unscripted series. The network has greenlit a full season of Go-Big Show, an hour-long competition series where participants show off their extreme talents for a $100,000 prize. This isn't your typical reality competition so don't expect to see any singing or dancing. Each week, challengers will go head-to-head with daring acts that feature monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery, and other daredevil feats all backed by personal, behind-the-scenes anecdotes as contestants inch closer to the grand prize.

The series will be hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer and include celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW's "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Production on the 10-episode season is already underway at the Macon Coliseum in Georgia. Staff and crew are working under strict COVID-19 safety protocols such as isolating together while making the show. TBS has also consulted with local authorities, unions, and medical experts to ensure that all appropriate safety measures are being followed.

While the 7,000-seat arena will remain closed off to the public during taping, the series will break ground with TV's first-ever drive-in audience outdoors. Fans will have an opportunity to cheer for their favorite competitors in real-time during a socially-distanced tailgate party right outside of the venue.

Go-Big Show heads to TBS in 2021.