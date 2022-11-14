Black Friday 2022: 50+ of the Best Early Black Friday Deals at Target

Join or Sign In
Get new deals online and in-store leading up to Thanksgiving
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday shopping this year, with deals already rolling out across some of the biggest gift categories including tech, games, toys, clothes, and more. We're sharing some of the best deals, below, and keeping you updated on new deals as they're released leading up to the holidays.
Buy 2 video games, activity kits, books, games, or puzzles, and get one free.
Some highlights from the list of eligible titles include:
Some highlights from the list include:
Starting now, if you purchase an item in store or online and the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2022, you can request a price match. You'll need to show proof of purchase but can request a price adjustment at your local store. (Click here for full policy guidelines.)
