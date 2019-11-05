Grab your shopping cart: NBC is serving up four more episodes of its beloved workplace comedy Superstore, the network announced Tuesday. This brings the total episode count for Season 5 to 22, which is the same number of installments the show has enjoyed the past two seasons.

Arguably the most stable comedy on NBC's Thursday night lineup, Superstore stars an ensemble cast led by America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, and Colton Dunn as irreverent employees at the fictional Cloud 9 big-box store in middle America. A critical darling, the show pulls in an average 3.9 million viewers aged 18-to-49, according to Peacock executives, adding that the Season 5 premiere has drawn 6.7 million viewers to date.

Justin Spitzer created Superstore and serves as an executive producer along with Ferrera, David Bernad, and director Ruben Fleischer. Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Big plot points this season include Mateo's (Nico Santos) struggle against his undocumented status and often mistreated Sandra's (Kaliko Kauahi) weirdly sweet pending nuptials. Cast members recently paid tribute to Linda Porter, the actress who played Myrtle on the series, who died in September. She was 86.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.