There are few stunts Supernatural could pull at this point to truly surprise us, but this totally qualifies. In the newest photos for Episode 10, "The Heroes Journey," the boys are taking on — babysitting?

The episode synopsis reveals that Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) will hit the road to help an old friend, but juggling a gaggle of kiddos doesn't seem like their kind of thing, even if the kids in question might be werewolves. The photos happen to include Garth (D.J. Qualls), who we know has a little family of his own. We just didn't know so many babies were involved.

The adorkable photos show Dean and Sam juggling one baby a piece, and honestly, is there anything better than these boys with babies? The promo for the episode shows Dean having a no good, very bad day, including having his (fake) credit card declined, getting a parking ticket, and even what looks like a root canal? Since when did the Winchesters have to deal with real people problems?!

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Bettina Strauss, Bettina Strauss/The CW

Supernatural aris Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

