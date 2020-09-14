The beginning of the end is here — no for real this time! Photos for Supernatural's return episode that will kick off the show's final run have arrived, and they're so on-brand it hurts.

We don't know too much about the final season's return episode "Last Holiday," except the description teases that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. And apparently, it's Halloween? But also Thanksgiving? Hm, definitely sounds like a Supernatural episode.

Photos from the new episode show the boys getting some good, old-fashioned pumpkin-carving in, and honestly, Dean's jack-o'-lantern game is stronger than we thought it would, but we should probably have expected more from a guy who's that handy with a knife! In other photos, the boys settle down for a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal (complete with a festive paper-mache turkey on the table), which is something we never expected to see in the bunker. Don't even get us started on Dean's hilarious nightgown in other photos...

This wood nymph has certainly turned life in the bunker upside down, that's for sure! Check out photos from the upcoming episode in the gallery below.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.