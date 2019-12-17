Between Dean's (Jensen Ackles) voracious love of meat and pie and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) affinity for salads, food plays a huge role on Supernatural. Nobody knows this better than Misha Collins, who not only stars on the CW series but has also teamed up with his wife, Vicki, to release a cookbook. The Adventurous Eaters Club: Mastering the Art of Family Mealtime, which is available in stores now, is filled with quirky recipes and insightful tips for families with kids to help foster a stronger relationship with healthy foods.

TV Guide joined forces with Collins and our friends at Chowhound for a special cooking segment in which we added a Supernatural twist to his Inventor's Pizza Party recipe. Collins, of course, opted to make a Castiel-themed pizza, while TV Guide's Keisha Hatchett and Chowhound's Guillermo Riveros created Dean and Sam pizzas, respectively.

Check out the video above, and find the full recipes below.

<p>Misha Collins, <em>Supernatural</em> </p>

Castiel Pizza

Makes four 5-inch mini pizzas

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour for dusting

1 pound pre-made pizza dough (I recommend House of Pasta Pizza Dough)

½ cup mild tomato sauce

About ½ cup of shredded mozzarella

Crumbled cooked hamburger

Kale chips

Dill pickles

Raspberry jam

Smooth peanut butter

Goat brie (I recommend Woolwich Triple Crème)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400º F.

Divide dough into 5 balls (each approximately the size of a gerbil).

On parchment paper dusted with flour, work each dough ball into a flat disk about ½ inch thick; flour your hands to keep dough from sticking.

Work the disk into a "halo" shape.

Top with tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella, then the burger crumbles, kale chips, dill pickles, jam, and peanut butter.

Bake for 10-15 mins at 350º- 375ºF (depending on your oven).

Let the pizzas cool slightly before cutting.

<p>Jensen Ackles, <em>Supernatural</em> </p>

Dean Winchester Pizza

Makes four 5-inch mini pizzas

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour for dusting

1 pound pre-made pizza dough (I recommend House of Pasta Pizza Dough)

½ cup mild tomato sauce

About ½ cup of shredded mozzarella

Crumbled cooked hamburger

Cooked, crumbled bacon

Cooked potato tots

Apple-Fennel Pickle

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

Divide dough into 5 balls (each approximately the size of a gerbil).

On parchment paper dusted with flour, work each dough ball into a flat disk about ½ inch thick; flour your hands to keep dough from sticking.

Top the dough with tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella, then the burger pieces, bacon crumbles, tots, and apple-fennel pickles.

Bake for 10-15 mins at 350º- 375º (depending on your oven).

Let the pizzas cool slightly before cutting.

<p>Jared Padalecki, Supernatural </p>

Sam Winchester Pizza

Makes four 5-inch mini pizzas

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour for dusting

1 pound pre-made pizza dough (I recommend House of Pasta Pizza Dough)

½ cup mild tomato sauce

About ½ cup of shredded mozzarella

Baby greens (arugula, spinach, kale)

Bacon (cook and break into pieces)

Sliced tomatoes

Chopped scallions

Goat brie

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

Divide dough into 5 balls (each approximately the size of a gerbil).

On parchment paper dusted with flour, work each dough ball into a flat disk about ½ inch thick; flour your hands to keep dough from sticking.

Top the dough with tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella, then greens, bacon, tomatoes, and goat brie.

Bake for 10-15 mins at 350º- 375º (depending on your oven).

Let the pizzas cool slightly before cutting.

The Adventurous Eaters Club: Mastering the Art of Family Mealtime is in stores now.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

