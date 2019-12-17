

Between Dean's (Jensen Ackles) voracious love of meat and pie and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) affinity for salads, food plays a huge role on Supernatural. Nobody knows this better than Misha Collins, who not only stars on the CW series but has also teamed up with his wife, Vicki, to release a cookbook. The Adventurous Eaters Club: Mastering the Art of Family Mealtime, which is available in stores now, is filled with quirky recipes and insightful tips for families with kids to help foster a stronger relationship with healthy foods.

TV Guide joined forces with Collins and our friends at Chowhound for a special cooking segment in which we added a Supernatural twist to his Inventor's Pizza Party recipe. Collins, of course, opted to make a Castiel-themed pizza, while TV Guide's Keisha Hatchett and Chowhound's Guillermo Riveros created Dean and Sam pizzas, respectively.

Check out the video above, and find the full recipes below.

Misha Collins, Supernatural Photo: Michael Courtney/CW



Castiel Pizza

Makes four 5-inch mini pizzas

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour for dusting

1 pound pre-made pizza dough (I recommend House of Pasta Pizza Dough)

½ cup mild tomato sauce

About ½ cup of shredded mozzarella

Crumbled cooked hamburger

Kale chips

Dill pickles

Raspberry jam

Smooth peanut butter

Goat brie (I recommend Woolwich Triple Crème)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400º F.

Divide dough into 5 balls (each approximately the size of a gerbil).

On parchment paper dusted with flour, work each dough ball into a flat disk about ½ inch thick; flour your hands to keep dough from sticking.

Work the disk into a "halo" shape.

Top with tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella, then the burger crumbles, kale chips, dill pickles, jam, and peanut butter.

Bake for 10-15 mins at 350º- 375ºF (depending on your oven).

Let the pizzas cool slightly before cutting.

Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW

Dean Winchester Pizza

Makes four 5-inch mini pizzas

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour for dusting

1 pound pre-made pizza dough (I recommend House of Pasta Pizza Dough)

½ cup mild tomato sauce

About ½ cup of shredded mozzarella

Crumbled cooked hamburger

Cooked, crumbled bacon

Cooked potato tots

Apple-Fennel Pickle

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

Divide dough into 5 balls (each approximately the size of a gerbil).

On parchment paper dusted with flour, work each dough ball into a flat disk about ½ inch thick; flour your hands to keep dough from sticking.

Top the dough with tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella, then the burger pieces, bacon crumbles, tots, and apple-fennel pickles.

Bake for 10-15 mins at 350º- 375º (depending on your oven).

Let the pizzas cool slightly before cutting.

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

Sam Winchester Pizza

Makes four 5-inch mini pizzas

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour for dusting

1 pound pre-made pizza dough (I recommend House of Pasta Pizza Dough)

½ cup mild tomato sauce

About ½ cup of shredded mozzarella

Baby greens (arugula, spinach, kale)

Bacon (cook and break into pieces)

Sliced tomatoes

Chopped scallions

Goat brie

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

Divide dough into 5 balls (each approximately the size of a gerbil).

On parchment paper dusted with flour, work each dough ball into a flat disk about ½ inch thick; flour your hands to keep dough from sticking.

Top the dough with tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella, then greens, bacon, tomatoes, and goat brie.

Bake for 10-15 mins at 350º- 375º (depending on your oven).

Let the pizzas cool slightly before cutting.

The Adventurous Eaters Club: Mastering the Art of Family Mealtime is in stores now.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide and Chowhound are owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)