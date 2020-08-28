Have you finally reconciled yourself to the fact that Supernatural is about to come to an end? Don't worry, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are here to turn you back into a blubbering mess again.

Supernatural began shooting its series finale episode on Friday, and the stars of the show took to social media to share emotional messages of gratitude and farewell. We're not sure how they've done it, but somehow the Winchester boys have made us cry about this finale months ahead of it actually airing!

"As I head out to the first day on my LAST season finale, I can't help but be incredibly grateful for all that #Supernatural and the #SPNFamily mean to me. It's been an incredible journey, to say the least. I, for one, am hoping that #SupernaturalNeverDies," Padalecki wrote in post on Instagram.

"So last night we completed 326 episodes of Supernatural. And at the very end of every one of those scripts are three words: To be continued," Ackles said in a video posted to Instagram. "Today we start episode number 327 and at the very bottom of the very last page of this script, there are only two words," Ackles then held up the final page of the finale script (and no, we didn't see any spoilers) to reveal those words: The end.

He captioned the video with, "It's gonna be a rough 2 weeks."

Wow, just go ahead and go for the jugular why don't you?

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on the CW. The series finale is set to air Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8.

