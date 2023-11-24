Join or Sign In
The NFL's championship game will be a ratings monster
The Super Bowl, television's biggest event, is starting to get in formation ahead of its 58th outing.
Super Bowl LVIII will head to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the annual matchup between the top two teams in the National Football League (NFL) — and it's already signed an eight-time Grammy winner for the Apple Music Halftime Show.
Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII, including when it will air and who is taking the stage for halftime.
Super Bowl LVIII will air live Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Raiders (who will not be in the Super Bowl barring a miracle). It will be the first Super Bowl ever held in Nevada.
The game will mark the Super Bowl's first Spanish-language broadcast on the Univision network and the first-ever alternate kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon featuring "slime-filled end zones or SpongeBob SquarePants."
Earlier this year, the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles garnered 112.17 million viewers on Fox, the highest-rated game since 2014.
Perhaps even more than the teams that will face off in the Super Bowl, the most coveted piece of news ahead of the game is who will be performing at the Apple Music Halftime Show. On Sept. 24, nearly five months before the show, the NFL and halftime sponsor Apple Music announced Grammy-winning artist Usher as the latest headliner.
The gig will extend Usher's stay in Las Vegas, where he will be performing his "Usher: My Way" residency at the Park MGM this fall. He will wrap up the residency in December, with plenty of time to turn his focus to crafting the all-important halftime show. No word yet on if any other artists will join his performance. Maybe a Lil John appearance for "Yeah!" or a Pitbull feature for "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love?"
The teams squaring off in Super Bowl LVIII will be determined by the Round 3 playoff games on Sunday, Jan. 28. From there, the teams will get a week off to prepare for the big game and handle the media.
