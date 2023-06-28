Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For 12 bucks a month, the new combined Paramount+ with Showtime is a great streaming service with an absurd amount of quality content. While most streaming services no longer have a standing, month-long free trial offer the way they used to, Paramount+ with Showtime is bucking that trend with a 30-day free trial offer to celebrate this new union. This offer is only good until July 12

Though Showtime still exists as a premium channel that you can add on to your cable or satellite subscription, the streaming version of the network now resides only in this bundle with Paramount+. This bundle replaces Paramount+'s old ad-free plan--but instead of only getting Paramount+'s content without ads, you now also get the massive added value of the Showtime library of shows and movies.

Now is a particularly good time to try this service out--the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets just wrapped up, so this trial is a great opportunity to catch up on one of the buzziest (sorry) shows of the past couple years. On top of that, you've still got CBS's on-demand library, a live feed of the actual CBS channel (comes in handy during football season), new Paramount movies like Dungeons & Dragons, and Taylor Sheridan's suite of recent TV shows (1923, 1883, Tulsa King).

In other words, Paramount+ with Showtime has such a great library that it can hold its own against any other streaming service out there. And now you can sample it for a month for free. There's no downside.