Stream John Wick: Chapter 4 now on Amazon Home Premiere

The master assassin John Wick has spent the past decade very slickly battling baddies in every kind of night club you can imagine--but all things come to an end, and that includes the story of this seemingly invincible killer whose life has spiraled a little bit out of control ever since a gangster murdered his dog and burned down his house at the beginning of the first movie. And now, after a blockbuster theatrical release in March, John Wick: Chapter 4 is available for streaming via Amazon Home Premiere.

To stream John Wick: Chapter 4 on Amazon right now, you'll need to purchase the film for $20--this is not a rental, so the film will be yours to keep. This streaming copy comes equipped with Amazon's X-Ray features, which supply you with info about the cast members in the scene you're watching, relevant trivia and more when you pause the film.

After all of the violent drama of the first three movies, the High Table has had enough. The new Marquis (Bill Skarsgard) wants to bring the hammer down on John Wick (Keanu Reeves), Winston (Ian McShane) and the Continental once and for all, both to calm everything down and also to send a message to everyone else about the perils of disturbing the order of things. And so the Marquis sends John's old friend, the blind assassin Caine (Donnie Yen), to finally close the book on this mess.

While John Wick: Chapter 4 is the conclusion of the main series of films, the franchise will continue on. Later this year, the prequel mini-series The Continental, set in the 1970s, will run on the Peacock streaming service and will focus on the origin story of Winston, the proprietor of New York's Continental in the movies. There's also a spinoff film, Ballerina, which is scheduled for release in 2024 and will follow a new assassin played by Ana de Armas.

If you'd prefer a physical copy, you can preorder the 4k UHD Blu-ray or Blu-ray ahead of the movie's June 13 release. Best Buy has an exclusive steelbook edition up for grabs for $32, while Amazon is selling the 4K Blu-ray for $25 and the standard Blu-ray for $20.