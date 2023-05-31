Stream Book Club: The Next Chapter now on Amazon Prime Video

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, in Book Club: The Next Chapter

In Book Club: The Next Chapter, Vivian (Jane Fonda) is getting married, and so, naturally, she needs a bachelorette party -- but they made a movie about it, so it's gotta be a big one. And that means she and her titular book club (Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton) are headed to Italy for every sort of shenanigan you would expect from a comedy like this. And you can stream it now on Amazon Prime Video.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is available for purchase for $25, or for rental for $20--which gets you a 48-hour viewing window once you've started watching it.

Fonda is actually starring in her second movie this year about a quartet of older gal pals taking a big trip together after 80 for Brady back in February. It's good work if you can get it--light and breezy and fun films where she's hanging out with showbiz pals she's known for decades. And the full focus of the film is firmly on the women, with the men only popping up in supporting roles.

Speaking of which, Don Johnson plays Arthur, the man that Vivan is marrying, and the supporting cast of men also includes Andy Garcia, Hugh Quarshie and Craig T. Nelson. Book Club: The Next Chapter was directed by Bill Holderman, and written by Holderman and Erin Simms.