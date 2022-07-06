Join or Sign In
The series will be produced by the Duffer Brothers' newly launched Upside Down Pictures
The next season of Stranger Things may be the show's final one, but it certainly won't be the last we see of the world created by the Duffer Brothers. As part of a new deal with Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer will launch a Stranger Things spin-off series. There isn't much information available about this project just yet, but anticipation is high after the Netflix drama's Season 4 broke Nielsen's streaming record with more than 7.2 billion minutes viewed in one week.
The Duffer Brothers said in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the spin-off will be "1000 percent different" from Stranger Things. "I've read these rumours that there's gonna be an Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spin-off, that there's gonna be a Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) spin-off," they said. "That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that."
TV Guide will be keeping track of all updates about the Stranger Things spin-off. Here's everything to know about the Netflix series.
A release date for the Stranger Things spin-off has not been announced yet. Given that the Duffer Brothers are writing Season 5 of Stranger Things this August, it may be a while before the spin-off series enters production.
There's no information yet about the cast of the Stranger Things spin-off. But since the Duffers have said they plan for the series to be completely different from the original franchise, it seems unlikely that we'll see the same actors starring in the new project.
The Stranger Things spin-off series will be produced by Upside Down Pictures — which the Duffer Brothers announced they launched on July 6, 2022 — and 21 Laps, the company behind the original Stranger Things.
With a long time to wait for a new season of Stranger Things — and even longer for the spin-off — here is a handy list of other shows that can scratch that nostalgic sci-fi itch.
As you wait for the new series to launch, all four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream.