"Space is hard." That is the message of Netflix's upcoming comedy Space Force, which features Steve Carell in an all-new office — at a top-secret military base in Colorado, where he's the Michael Scott of the latest branch of the U.S. military. And if you're still laughing at the very idea of a Space Force, well, that's the idea.

The series comes from Carell and Greg Daniels, who created NBC's version of The Office and helped launch Carell's career into the stratosphere. And though The Office helped many unknowns get their start, Daniels takes a different casting approach in Space Force, as the impressive cast is already well known. Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Noah Emmerich are all featured in the series, which premieres Friday, May 29 on Netflix.

Our first look at Space Force shows Carell's character, Mark R. Naird, get the unenviable job of heading up the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, a task that involves sending prototype rockets into space (or just trying to get them into the air), asking for funds from politicians, and finding recruits who look heroic, even if they're anything but.

Space Force premieres Friday, May 29 on Netflix.