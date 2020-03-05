It looks like it is going to be another high-octane episode of Station 19 in this week's TGIT! TV Guide has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode where the gang is called to handle a fire at a gas station. Yeah, just the description is making our hearts speed up.

The clip makes the anxiety worse, though. Vic (Barrett Doss) is the one tasked with crossing the foam pond to the leaking gas nozzle, but even the slightest amount of friction could risk disaster. She makes it to the pump all right, but on the return, she makes a wrong step and ends up sparking a fire that engulfs herself in flames. She tries to pat the fire out, but it grows too quickly too fast, and she's unable to do it. Maya (Danielle Savre) and Montgomery (Jay Hayden) shout for her to run from the sidelines, and the last we see is her breaking into a sprint, but will she make it to them in time?

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

We're hesitant to think that this will be the end of Vic, but those flames look serious, and it could cause some serious injuries. Thankfully, her boyfriend is one of the best plastic surgeons in the game — if it comes down to that. For now, we just have our fingers crossed she makes it out of this alright.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.