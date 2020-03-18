It's time for a little good news/bad news, and because we aren't psychopaths we're going to start with the bad news first: Vida's upcoming third season will be its last. The good news? Starz released the trailer for the season and it looks incredible.

In this first look at Vida Season 3, we see just how far Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) have come as their relationship (and the bar) appear to be thriving, even as protests against them continue on. It isn't all heartwarming perseverance though; Eddy (Ser Anzoategui) eventually tells the girls that their father is alive and living in Los Angeles. While Emma says she isn't interested in letting "some deadbeat" back in their lives, elsewhere in the trailer we see Lyn meet him. How that plays out — and why their mother lied about him to begin with — will be revealed when Vida returns later this spring.

Starz's Vida Is Plenty Graphic - But Every Graphic Moment Counts

Vida has been a critical darling since it premiered on Starz in 2018. The six-episode third and final season will kick off on Sunday, April 26. Creator and showrunner Tanya Saracho shared a letter with fans about the show coming to an end. You can read Saracho's full letter below.

I have not been able to write this letter — every time I try my palms get sweaty, my heart does a cumbia beat and I get nauseous. It's taken me days. Because no matter how you slice it, this is a farewell letter. So I'll get that part out of the way: Season Three will be VIDA's final season. Rather than dwell on the 'hows' and the 'whys,' what I'm burning to get to is the 'thank-you' part. That's the part that's making my chest ache. When I began this journey three and a half years ago, I never dreamed that by the end of the process I'd be so wholly changed — mind, body and spirit — and that I'd be standing so strongly in my abilities to run and create a TV show the way it should have always been created: By us. When I started this, the landscape was a bleak one for Latinx representation. In the television landscape, the narratives about us were few and far between and were stuck on stereotypical. And I had only heard of one Latina showrunner who'd been allowed to run a show solo. Also for brown queers, there was truly no representation. This is where the thank-yous begin: Because you championed our delicate and darling little series, we were gifted three beautifully compelling, trailblazing seasons of television. Sincerely, this is why I wanted to personally write this letter, to express that your support has meant everything. It has meant two renewals and validation that our brown narrative is worth telling. I will never be able to thank you enough for your reception and endorsement. Truly. This goodbye is too bittersweet for words. I'd be lying if I said I'm not sad about not getting back into that magical writers room to keep crafting our story. But after all, I got to tell the exact story I wanted to tell, exactly how I wanted to tell it, and that is rare in this industry. I leave steeped in gratitude. Thankful to Starz for not just allowing VIDA to happen, but for being great co-parents as we raised her together. And grateful for the collaborators whose careers we were able to launch: Latinx cinematographers, writers, actors — almost entirely female — who are now out there and in demand. What a beautiful family we built. And what a beautiful show. Mil gracias. I do hope you're able to give this, our last season, a good send off, because let me tell you, it is a powerful one. It is just as compelling as ever with some imagery and themes I've never seen on television before. I'm profoundly proud of it. Servidora, Tanya Saracho

Vida returns Sunday, April 26 on Starz.