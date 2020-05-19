The Arrowverse welcomes a different kind of superhero show in Stargirl, which will make its broadcast debut on The CW on Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7c, following its initial premiere on DC Universe. The series combines classic superhero camp with '80s nostalgia, a killer soundtrack, and youthful optimism that stands out from others in the genre. In this exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere, high schooler Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) uncovers a huge secret involving her stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) and the now-deceased superhero Starman (Joel McHale).

In the above preview, Courtney finds a secret trunk filled with forgotten mementos, including a photo of Dugan and Starman together which pretty much confirms Dugan's secret identity as Starman's sidekick S.T.R.I.P.E. Then, right on time, Starman's magical staff reveals itself, setting off a chain of events that will change Courtney's life forever.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Based on creator Geoff Johns' comics of the same name, the series centers on Courtney, who, after inheriting a super-powered staff, forms a dynamic squad of ragtag young heroes to take on villains of the past. "They're a bunch of misfits that all fit together perfectly," Bassinger told TV Guide of Stargirl's revamped Justice Society of America.

With help from Dugan, the gang will try to weed out members of the Injustice Society of America, remnants of a villainous network of evil-doers who are hiding in plain sight throughout their small town. "Blue Valley is not what you expect. There are bad people in every corner," Bassinger added.

In addition to Bassinger and Wilson, the series also stars Amy Smart, Neil Jackson, and Yvette Monreal. Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno, Jr., and Henry Thomas appear in recurring roles.

Stargirl makes its broadcast debut on Tuesday, May 19 at 8/7c on the CW. The series first premiered on DC Universe on May 18.