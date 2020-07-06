Courtney Whitford (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the gang are coming back for more small-town adventures. TV Guide has learned that Stargirl has been renewed for Season 2, which will air exclusively on The CW. Season 1 episodes are currently released Mondays on DC Universe and air Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

With the series officially setting up permanent residence on The CW, it's only a matter of time before the JSA crosses paths with the network's other spandex-clad heroes, like The Flash and Batwoman. Luke Wilson, who plays Pat Dugan, aka S.T.R.I.P.E., previously told TV Guide that he was hoping the Stargirl crew could mix it up with other Arrowverse heroes.

"I think it would be kinda cool once the show gets rolling, after this first season, to start broadening the horizons and introducing new characters, not just from the DC Universe but [also] from the Arrowverse," Wilson said, noting that a crossover with The Flash would be particularly cool. Meanwhile, Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney, aka Stargirl, pushed for a crossover with Supergirl.

Before we can see any potential Arrowverse crossovers next season, Courtney and Pat need to take on the masked villains currently hiding out in their cozy town. That's a considerable feat given that their newly reformed JSA isn't a perfectly cohesive unit just yet and are still learning how to use their powers.

In addition to Bassinger and Wilson, the series also stars Amy Smart, Neil Jackson, Angelika Washington, and Yvette Monreal. Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno, Jr., and Henry Thomas appear in recurring roles.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes also drop Mondays on DC Universe.