Disney+ continues to be the home of great Star Wars programming. The streaming service announced Monday that it has ordered to series Lucasfilm's new animated show Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which follows the experimental clones of the Bad Batch, a group of clones who are distinct from the rest of the Clone Army and are engineered to be super-soldiers with special skills. They were first introduced in the recently concluded series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Scheduled to debut on the service in 2021, the show is set in the aftermath of the Clone Wars and follows the Bad Batch as they maneuver their way through a changing galaxy, taking on mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Find out what's on tonight! Sign up for TV Guide's daily recommendation newsletter

The series is being executive-produced by Dave Filoni, who has an extensive Star Wars résumé that includes The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and the live-action space-Western The Mandalorian. But the show is also packed with men and women who've worked on the franchise's animated programs before; Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance) are all set to executive-produce, while Corbett also serves as head writer for the series.

The Clone Wars is currently streaming on Disney+.