In news that is sure to make you joyfully leap like your name is Pavel Andreievich Chekov, that Star Trek spin-off everybody asked for is officially moving forward! CBS All Access has ordered the Star Trek: Discovery spin-off, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, because we deserve nice things.

The new show will follow Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One "in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy," per the official description. Anson Mount (The Virtuoso and Hell on Wheels) is set to reprise his role as Pike, along with Ethan Peck (Good Morning, Midnight and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Spock and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men and Ugly Betty) as Number One.

Akiva Goldsman will pen the series premiere, which is based on a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumetwill also executive produce alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez. (Goldsman will still remain aboard Star Trek: Picard as an executive producer and central part of the creative team.)

"When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One, and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it," Kurtzman said in a statement. "These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."

"This is a dream come true, literally," added Goldsman. "I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I'm honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry, and the fine folks at CBS."

Star Trek: Discovery's second season saw Pike join the crew as an interim captain, while Peck's Spock went through an emotional journey as Burnham's adoptive brother and Number One appeared in several episodes as a key figure to the Enterprise crew. All three returned for the Star Trek: Short Trek "Q&A," which chronicled Spock's first day on the Enterprise in which he found himself stuck in a turbo lift with Number One. Mount returned to train Cadet Thira Sidhu in the Short Trek "Ask Not," which felt like a backdoor pilot of sorts.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds joins CBS All Access' growing slate of Trek programming alongside Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and the forthcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.