Something has gone seriously wrong with the Federation in the distant future. During Star Trek: Discovery's panel for Star Trek Day on Tuesday, CBS All Access dropped the official trailer —along with a sleek new logo and poster — for Season 3 which reveals that the organization isn't what it once was. Check out the poster below.

In the preview, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the rest of the Discovery crew have been propelled 930 years into the future where the Federation isn't as big as it was following a catastrophic event referred to as "the Burn." According to the sneak peek, it's the day the "galaxy took a hard left" and that event led to the Federation's current diminished state of just a handful of planets within the organization. Despite the dark circumstances surrounding this game-changing occurrence, the trailer delivers a hopeful message as the crew works to build a better future.

The new season finds Burnham separated from her crew for a time, during which she'll encounter a newcomer by the name of Cleveland Booker (David Ajala). Ajala previously described him as "slightly unorthodox," while the show's official description paints him as a "smart and capable" man with a "natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out."

Most of your favorites will be back in the new season, including Burnham, Saru (Doug Jones), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and even Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). Plus, the new season will introduce additional new characters like Adira (Blu del Barrio), who is non-binary and is described as "highly intelligent with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years, and Gray (Ian Alexander), who is transgender and is described as "empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 arrives Thursday, Oct. 15.

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming exclusively on CBS All Access. Discovery's latest season joins a bevy of other Star Trek content on the streaming platform including Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard, Seasons 1 and 2 of Discovery's companion series Star Trek: Short Treks, and the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, which debuts new episodes every Thursday.