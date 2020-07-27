We might be living in a grim timeline, but Star Trek: Discovery is here to deliver a bit of hope. On Monday, CBS All Access unveiled the premiere date for Season 3, and it looks like the long wait is almost over. Mark your calendars because new episodes are beaming your way on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The new season finds Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the rest of the Discovery crew propelled 930 years into the future, where things aren't exactly going well, but at least the gang has each other. Most of your favorites will be back, including Burnham, Saru (Doug Jones), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and even Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3: Spoilers, Premiere, Trailer, and Casting

A preview released during 2019's New York Comic-Con gave us a glimpse at several new players, like Cleveland Booker (David Ajala), an original character who goes by the name Book. Ajala previously described him as "slightly unorthodox," while the show's official description paints him as a "smart and capable" man with a "natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out." While we don't know much about Book as of yet, it's clear that he becomes an important ally to Burnham, who was separated from her crew after traveling through that wormhole in the Red Angel suit.

Star Trek: Discovery's time jump to the distant future takes the series into a bold new direction and potentially past the point of no return. "I don't know if, on Discovery, we have plans to return to the 23rd century," co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman said at the show's New York Comic Con panel.

"We left our homes and can't go back" Wiseman added. "Our true home is on Discovery and with the people that we work with on Discovery."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 arrives Thursday, Oct. 15. Meanwhile, Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming exclusively on CBS All Access. Discovery's latest season joins a bevy of other Star Trek content on the streaming platform including Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard, Seasons 1 and 2 of Discovery's companion series Star Trek: Short Treks, and the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres Thursday, Aug. 6.