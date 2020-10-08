Ahead of Star Trek: Discovery's Season 3 premiere, which arrives Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Acess, the cast and crew of the sci-fi series have beamed down a special gift for Trekkies: a sneak peek at the opening scene. The gang, which included star Sonequa Martin-Green and executive producer Alex Kurtzman, unveiled the preview during the Star Trek Universe panel at this year's New York Comic Con virtual event.

The preview, which is set shortly after Burnham (Martin-Green) disappears through a wormhole, features newcomer Cleveland Booker (David Ajala) dodging a very angry Klingon, from whom he stole some extremely precious cargo. It's unclear what he may have taken from his disgruntled associate, but Booker is already giving off serious Han Solo vibes and we're into it.

The new season will see Burnham and the rest of the Discovery crew propelled 930 years into the future when the Federation isn't as big as it was following a catastrophic event referred to as "the Burn." With Burnham separated from her crew for a time, she'll find a new alley in Booker (Ajala), who's described as a "smart and capable" man with a "natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out."

Most of your favorites will be back for the new season, including Burnham, Saru (Doug Jones), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and even Captain Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh). Plus, the new season will introduce additional new characters like Adira (Blu del Barrio), who is non-binary and is described as "highly intelligent with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years," and Gray (Ian Alexander), who is transgender and is described as "empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 premieres Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Access.