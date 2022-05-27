X

Stanley Cup Playoffs: How to Stream NHL Conference Championship Games Live on June 1

2022 NHL Playoffs: The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue tonight. Here's how to watch.

Raymond McCain

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue tonight with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals when the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Rangers swept their series, 3-0, against the Lightning during the regular season and are the underdogs heading into tonight's game. The Lightning are the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions and are looking to advance to their third straight appearance. Throughout this year's postseason, the Rangers have only suffered one defeat at home, which could swing the series their way since they have home-ice advantage.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable, below.

When to Watch

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers (Game 1)

  • Date: Wednesday, June 1

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • Channel: ESPN

How to Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs 

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT will be covering all of the NHL action on the ice during this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs and fans will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN
ESPN2
TBS
TNT

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before June 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch NHL postseason games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Subscribe to fuboTV

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch NHL teams compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN, and ESPN2, and with Sling Blue Subscription you can watch live games on TBS and TNT.

Sling Orange + Blue is a combination of the two and allows you to watch all four channels for $50 per month, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month. A Sling Orange + Blue subscription gives you access to 50 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on up to 3 devices.

Subscribe to Sling TV

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's NHL postseason games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, and TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Subscribe to YouTube TV

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs live on the ESPN app, WatchTNT app, Watch TBS app, and ESPN.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and TNT.

Watch Replays of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Games on ESPN+

For only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, NHL fans can watch replays of all Stanley Cup Play games on ESPN. ESPN+ has thousands of live events, original studio shows, acclaimed series that are exclusive to the streaming services, and much more.

Upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month to watch ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (w/Ads), or enjoy with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 per month.

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule


Eastern Conference Finals

New York Rangers (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

Game # DateMatchupTime (ET)Where to Watch
1 Wednesday, June 1Lightning at Rangers8:00 PMESPN
2 Friday, June 3Lightning at Rangers8:00 PMESPN
3 Sunday, June 5Rangers at Lightning3:00 PMESPN
4 Tuesday, June 7Rangers at Lightning8:00 PMESPN
*5 Thursday, June 9Lightning at Rangers8:00 PMESPN
*6 Saturday, June 11Rangers at Lightning8:00 PMESPN
*7 Tuesday, June 14Lightning at Rangers8:00 PMESPN

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2) (COL Leads 1-0)

Game # DateMatchupTime (ET)Where to Watch
1 Wednesday, May 31Oilers 6 at Avalanche 88:00 PMTNT
2 Thursday, June 2Oilers at Avalanche8:00 PMTNT
3 Saturday, June 4Avalanche at Oilers8:00 PMTNT
4 Monday, June 6Avalanche at Oilers8:00 PMTNT
*5 Wednesday, June 8Oilers at AvalancheTBDTNT
*6 Friday, June 10Avalanche at OilersTBDTNT
*7 Sunday, June 12Oilers at AvalancheTBDTNT

*if necessary

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.

