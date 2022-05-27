The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue tonight with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals when the New York Rangers host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Rangers swept their series, 3-0, against the Lightning during the regular season and are the underdogs heading into tonight's game. The Lightning are the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions and are looking to advance to their third straight appearance. Throughout this year's postseason, the Rangers have only suffered one defeat at home, which could swing the series their way since they have home-ice advantage.

When to Watch

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers (Game 1)

Date: Wednesday, June 1

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

How to Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT will be covering all of the NHL action on the ice during this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs and fans will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔

✔ ✔ ✔ TNT ✔

✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before June 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch NHL postseason games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch NHL teams compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN, and ESPN2, and with Sling Blue Subscription you can watch live games on TBS and TNT.

Sling Orange + Blue is a combination of the two and allows you to watch all four channels for $50 per month, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month. A Sling Orange + Blue subscription gives you access to 50 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on up to 3 devices.

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of this year's NHL postseason games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, and TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs live on the ESPN app, WatchTNT app, Watch TBS app, and ESPN.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and TNT.

Watch Replays of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Games on ESPN+

For only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, NHL fans can watch replays of all Stanley Cup Play games on ESPN. ESPN+ has thousands of live events, original studio shows, acclaimed series that are exclusive to the streaming services, and much more.

Upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month to watch ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (w/Ads), or enjoy with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 per month.

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule



Eastern Conference Finals



New York Rangers (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3) Game # Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch 1 Wednesday, June 1 Lightning at Rangers 8:00 PM ESPN 2 Friday, June 3 Lightning at Rangers 8:00 PM ESPN 3 Sunday, June 5 Rangers at Lightning 3:00 PM ESPN 4 Tuesday, June 7 Rangers at Lightning 8:00 PM ESPN *5 Thursday, June 9 Lightning at Rangers 8:00 PM ESPN *6 Saturday, June 11 Rangers at Lightning 8:00 PM ESPN *7 Tuesday, June 14 Lightning at Rangers 8:00 PM ESPN

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2) (COL Leads 1-0) Game # Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch 1 Wednesday, May 31 Oilers 6 at Avalanche 8 8:00 PM TNT 2 Thursday, June 2 Oilers at Avalanche 8:00 PM TNT 3 Saturday, June 4 Avalanche at Oilers 8:00 PM TNT 4 Monday, June 6 Avalanche at Oilers 8:00 PM TNT *5 Wednesday, June 8 Oilers at Avalanche TBD TNT *6 Friday, June 10 Avalanche at Oilers TBD TNT *7 Sunday, June 12 Oilers at Avalanche TBD TNT

*if necessary

