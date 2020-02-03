Looks like Kat's (Kaya Scodelario) not the only one popping it mid-trick. Spinning Out has officially been canceled by Netflix after one season, Deadline reports.

Spinning Out was one of Netflix's first new series of the year, debuting on Jan. 1. Now, a little over a month later, Netflix has decided to pull the plug on the figure skating series. Starring Scodelario, Evan Roderick, January Jones, Willow Shields, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, and Amanda Zhou, Spinning Out told the comeback story of an injured figure skater who decides to try her luck with pairs skating when it becomes obvious her solo career is over. Her struggle with bipolar disorder, a condition her mother shares, as well as ever-shifting relationship and family dynamics make for a tumultuous series of ups and downs in her ambitious attempt to win Olympic gold.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

The timing of this cancellation isn't particularly surprising; Netflix tends to allow its series a month or two to grow an audience before using viewing data to make a decision about the future of a show. As for the decision to give the series the ax, Spinning Out didn't exactly rock the world when it debuted, and it was met with some criticism for its depiction of mental illness and statutory rape.

Spinning Out is currently streaming on Netflix.