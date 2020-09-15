South Park, an irreverent animated satire basically built to lambast America's failure to respond to COVID-19, will air a hour-long pandemic special Sept. 30 at 8/7c on Comedy Central. This marks the first time in South Park's 23 years on the air that an episode will run longer than the series's usual half-hour format, and a teaser for the special was revealed by the cable network on Tuesday.

The special will tackle multiple issues that seem to baffle Americans about our new, claustrophobic way of living and the generally horrible state of affairs that marks 2020 as one of the worst in recent history. Comedy Central's summary of of the episode reads, "Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman."

The hour-long pandemic special is not the premiere of Season 24; its unclear when a full season will debut. South Park has been renewed through 2022 and is one of the few series that can currently move into production despite coronavirus set shutdowns, thanks to its animated format.

South Park Photo: Comedy Central

South Park is currently streaming on HBO Max.