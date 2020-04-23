Now Playing Jason George Is Reminded How He Was a Firefighter on Friends Before Joining the Firehouse of Station 19

We are sorry to inform you, TGIT fans, but Station 19 will not be airing on Thursday, April 23. Your TV and DVR aren't glitching — ABC is airing the NFL draft this evening, because even if the state of all sports seasons is in question amidst the coronavirus pandemic, teams need to know who their new players are for when they are able to get back on the field.

While the NFL Draft is a big event for football fans, it does leave Station 19 fans in a bit of a lurch. Not only are we waiting to see how the firefighters move on from the death of Captain Herrera, but the latest episode ended with the cliffhanger of Ben (Jason George) telling Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) they "need to talk." Hearing those words from a significant other is bad enough; you definitely don't want to hear them from a subordinate who suspected you stole drugs from the aid car and just found out you overdosed while using them!

Sullivan's career is in jeopardy while Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is still reeling from the loss of her dad. This is a sincerely heavy time for the newlywed couple. Have they even told their friends at the station that they eloped? We have so many questions, and we can't wait for answers!

Luckily, Station 19 is slated to return next Thursday, so we don't have to wait too long to get back to our fire station drama.

Station 19 returns Thursday, May 30 at 9/8c on ABC.