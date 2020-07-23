Comic-Con 2020 has officially kicked off as Comic-Con@Home, and the show's first day began with a digital panel for Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's Hulu show Solar Opposites. During the panel, Roiland, McMahan, and the show's other cast and creators debuted a new clip from Season 2. In keeping with Comic-Con tradition when it comes to animated shows, the clip is unfinished, with voice acting in place with without final animation. Watch it at the beginning of the panel below.

In the Season 2 clip, Korvo (Roiland) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) contend with the discovery that Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack) will be home from school for three months thanks to summer vacation. On the brink of all killing one another, they decide to do what many actual parents have done during the summer months throughout history: They send the kids to summer camp.

As always, it's fun to see shows we love in unfinished form. And given that Solar Opposites Season 1 debuted fairly recently on Hulu, it's exciting to see an early Season 2 clip already.

Perhaps more importantly, during the panel, Roiland addressed the question of a Rick and Morty/Solar Opposites crossover. Given how similar the two shows are, it seems like a good fit. But Roiland doesn't seem optimistic that it will happen — or even interested, to be honest. "You gotta ask these giant, lumbering mega-corporations that have merged together like water droplets just growing into a giant ocean-sized whatever," he said. "Maybe if they just finally merge together into one giant thing, it'll happen."

The cast and creators discussed the show more throughout the digital Comic-Con panel, teasing Season 2 without revealing too much. "There's interesting class stuff, like, you know, in the season premiere of next year, when they discover that there's another group of people that are there, that they've never had to worry about class, as aliens, and they deal with that, and we have a great episode where Terry is like, obsessed with dinner parties, and Korvo is terrible at dinner parties and says all the wrong things and doesn't understand why Brooklyn is cool--that's all I'm giving away," said producer Josh Bycel.

Roiland also discussed the fact that at one point, he was going to voice both Korvo and Terry. He wanted Middleditch from the start, but the Silicon Valley actor initially turned down the pilot. But Roiland felt that his voice for Terry would be too similar to his voice for Morty on Rick and Morty, as well as his voice for his video game character Trover. He was thrilled when Middleditch said yes after the series was picked up for a full season.

Solar Opposites tells the story of a family of aliens who crash landed on Earth after the destruction of their home planet. Their eventual plan is to terraform our planet and recreate it in Shlorp's image, but in the meantime, they settle into life on Earth by becoming absorbed in pop culture and doing experiments on unsuspecting humans. It's like Third Rock from the Sun, but if the aliens had absolutely no regard for human life and zero interest in blending in. And, of course, Rick and Morty fans will find plenty to love.

Solar Opposites Season 2 is set to debut in 2021. For more Comic-Con 2020 coverage, stay tuned to GameSpot.

Solar Opposites Photo: Hulu

This article was originally published on TV Guide sister site GameSpot.com.