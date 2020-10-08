TNT had some extremely good news for Snowpiercer fans during its New York Comic Con panel. In addition to unveiling the first teaser for Season 2 of the dystopian series, it also announced that the new season is set to premiere on Monday, Jan. 25 at 9/8c. Plus, Season 1 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, Jan. 1 for everyone hoping for a refresher.

The teaser, which gives us our first look at new cast members Sean Bean, who plays the sinister billionaire Mr. Wilford, and Rowan Blanchard, who plays Alexandra, Melanie's (Jennifer Connelly) long-lost daughter, who we met briefly in the Season 1 finale. Things look even more harrowing and treacherous than they did last season, with Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Wilford, who has a whole new, rival train, battling for control of Snowpiercer.

"Every revolution begins as a seed," Layton says in the incredibly ominous voiceover. "It festers and spreads like wildfire until the gates are kicked down and the castle is stormed."

When we last left the survivors aboard the train at the end of Season 1, they were trying to maintain peace among the merged classes with Layton as their leader. They quickly discovered that Mr. Wilford was alive, who Melanie believed to be dead after abandoning him to die, and barreling toward them on a rival train. When Melanie risked her life to go out into the icy wasteland in order to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer, she encountered her estranged daughter, Alexandra, who had become Wilford's protégée.

Snowpiercer Season 2 premieres on TNT on Monday, Jan. 25 at 9/8c.