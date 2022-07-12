If you want news and entertainment, go with Sling Blue If you want sports and family shows, go with Sling Orange $35/mo. Free 50-hour DVR Three device streams $35/mo. Free 50-hour DVR One device stream

Sling Blue and Sling Orange are two of the plans offered by Sling TV (there is a third Sling Orange & Blue option that combines both). The Sling TV packages currently come in at the same price but each offer a slightly different channel selection.

For viewers looking for a mix of news and entertainment channels plus the NFL Network, Sling Blue caters to those preferences. For fans of ESPN and family-related viewing like the Disney Channel, Sling Orange is a great option. If you want it all, though, you can get a bigger package that includes both.

But what is Sling TV? Sling is a popular cable replacement for cord cutters because it offers much of the same viewing experience as traditional cable. Though you won't get all of your local programming, you'll still get a wide variety of other channels, which we'll get into in more detail as you keep reading. Find out the Sling TV cost, channels, and more ahead.

Compare Sling TV Orange vs. Sling Blue plans

Sling Orange Sling Blue Monthly price $35/mo. $35/mo. Free trial length NA NA Number of channels 30+ 40+ Number of simultaneous streams 1 3 DVR storage 50 free hours 50 free hours Offline viewing No No Popular channels Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Nick Jr. Bravo, E!, Discovery

Which Sling TV Plan is Right For You?

Sling Orange

Sling Orange's focus is on family and sports viewing. While it has many popular channels that overlap with Sling Blue, it has a heavier emphasis on those two genres. In the realm of family viewing, Sling Orange offers channels like Nick Jr., Disney Channel, FreeForm, and more.

For sports, there's an even bigger selection, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, MotorTrend, and more. The Sling Orange package also offers 50 hours of free DVR space, but can only be streamed on one device at a time. That particular feature could be a big drawback for families or roommates who might be sharing their Sling TV account.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue on the other hand is an ideal option for news and entertainment. Some of its unique channels that you won't find on Sling Orange are Fox News, Discovery, FX, MSNBC, Syfy, USA Network, and more. And though Sling Blue isn't geared toward sports fans, there are still some sports channels, like NFL Network and FS1, neither of which can be found on Sling Orange.

The Sling Blue package offers more channels than Orange in general, but not by too many. The channel selection can slightly vary based on your location, but Orange offers somewhere around 30 channels, whereas Blue gives you over 40. Sling Blue also offers 50 hours of free DVR storage, but can be streamed on three devices at once, which makes it a better option for multiple people sharing an account.

Who's Best for Sling TV

If you're simply looking for more bang for your buck, Sling Blue gives you more channels for the same price as Sling Orange. However, price aside, the fact that you can watch on three devices at once with Sling Blue makes it a more fitting option for a family, for roommates, or friends sharing one account. This way multiple people can watch at once on different devices or in different rooms.

This is one drawback of Sling Orange (which has the family-related channels), as it can only be viewed on one device at a time. If you're on your own, though, and want a channel package with plenty of sports channels, Sling Orange is a great choice. It still gives you some standard channels, like CNN and TNT, but also sports networks.

What About the Sling TV Orange & Blue Plan?

When in doubt, consider the $50/mo. combo package that gives you Sling Orange and Sling Blue together. With the combined channel package, you get all the Sling TV channels that Blue and Orange offer, plus you can stream them on four devices. But before you get ahead of yourself, the streams still break down the same way. Orange channels can only be streamed on one device at a time and Blue channels can be viewed on the other three devices.

This combined package is ideal for a house of people with all different tastes, because you'll have access to family-friendly channels, as well as news and sports. And while Sling Orange bills itself as the sports package, with the combined package, you'll get even more sports channels, because Sling Blue offers some sports networks not available on Orange. This way you don't have to worry about missing anything.

The combined Sling Orange & Blue plan is also a good way to go if you've freshly cut the cord from the cable company and want a solid replacement. While not all Sling TV local channels are built into the plan, you can get some local access based on your location and availability and you can also get an antenna device to tap into more local channels.

Sling TV Extras

Sling TV offers a number of add-ons, including DVR space and specialty channels. With this variety of channel packages, you can add a small assortment of a genre onto your plan.

Say you subscribe with the Sling Orange plan to get the sports channels you want but you really want some extra movie channels -- that's where an entertainment package comes in. For just a few extra dollars per month, you can get that specialty selection of channels. The add-ons vary slightly between the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages but Sling's website has a complete breakdown of which channels fall under each selection.

We'll give you a fairly comprehensive overview here, though.

Total TV ($21/mo.)

Sling TV offers a Total TV package on both Sling Orange and Sling Blue for $21/mo. This offers channel extras and DVR Plus service, which provides 200 hours of DVR space.

4 Extras ($13/mo.)

Sling TV offers the 4 Extras Deal for $13/mo. on Sling Orange and Sling Blue. This service provides Kids Extras, Comedy Plus Extras, News Extras, and Lifestyle Plus Extras.

DVR Plus ($5/mo.)

You can get 200 hours of DVR space for an extra $5/mo. on both Sling Orange and Sling Blue.

Sports Extra ($11/mo.)

Sling Blue and Sling Orange both offer a Sports Extra plan for $11/mo., but the packages differ between the services. With Sling Blue, you get 12 channels, including NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Golf Channel, beIN SPORTS, Big Ten Network, Pac-12, Outside Television, Olympic Channel, Motorsport TV, and more.

On Sling Orange, you get 14 sports channels, including NBA TV, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Pac-12, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, NHL Network, beIN SPORTS, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Outside Television, Motorsport TV, and more. You can also get Sports Extra on the combo Sling Orange & Blue plan for $15/mo. This is ideal for a sports fan who wants a comprehensive selection of channels and sports available.

Comedy Extra ($6/mo.)

Both Sling Blue and Sling Orange offer a Comedy Extra package with fun channels for $6/mo.. Both offer channels including MTV, Paramount Network, MTV2, CMT, Logo, GSN, TV Land, and more. The only difference is that Sling Orange offers one more channel than Sling Blue, and it's truTV.

Kids Extra ($6/mo.)

While Sling Blue and Sling Orange both offer a Kids Extra package for $6/mo., the packages differ. Sling Orange offers seven channels, including Nick Toons, Teen Nick, and more, while Sling Blue offers just five channels. This is a good option for families who want plenty of kid-friendly viewing.

News Extra ($6/mo.)

You can add extra news channels to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange for $6/mo. Sling Blue offers 14 channels like BBC News and Fox Business, whereas Sling Orange offers just 11 news channels like News Nation and HLN. If you want to have world news available, this is a good add-on option.

Lifestyle Extra ($6/mo.)

Sling Orange offers 10 lifestyle channels for $6/mo. and Sling Blue offers 11 lifestyle channels for $6/mo. The additional channel on Sling Blue is Oxygen. Both offer VH1, Hallmark, and others.

Hollywood Extra ($6/mo.)

On Sling Orange, you'll get eight entertainment channels, like Reelz and TCM. On Sling Blue, you'll get 10 entertainment channels for $6/mo. including FXX and Sundance TV. If you want more movie channels than you're already getting, this is a decent option.

Heartland Extra ($6/mo.)

The Heartland Extra package provides channels for lifestyle and outdoor sports for $6/mo. Sling Blue offers 12 channels and Sling Orange offers 11 channels.

Premium Channels ($3/mo. and up)

You can also simply add standalone channels like Epix, Starz, or Showtime starting at $3/mo.

Our Final Take

For the sheer size of the channel lineup, Sling Blue is a better option. Sling Orange has a very narrow catalog of channels, only around 30, while Sling Blue provides more than 40. Sling Blue also allows you to stream on three devices at once, which is really valuable for people who are sharing their account with family or friends. However, if you're a sports fan who just wants to watch your favorite teams, you might be happy with just Sling Orange.

In the end, though, you can't go wrong with the combo Sling Orange & Blue package that will give you everything. While there's not currently a Sling TV free trial, the streamer does offer those from time to time so you can try before you buy. You can also learn more about all of the Sling TV packages, channels, and pricing here.

