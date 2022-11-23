Sling TV has a great Black Friday deal for new subscribers that not only gives a discount on the service but also includes free extra content and a free streaming device.

Right now, you can get $10 off of your first month of Sling TV and get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (a $30 value). As a bonus, Sling is offering a free month of Hallmark Movies Now.

Get a code for a FREE Fire TV Stick from Amazon in your welcome email

$10 off your first month of Sling Blue, Sling Orange or Orange & Blue

Add Lifestyle Extra at checkout for a FREE month of Hallmark channel and more

Here's how it works: sign up with the link above to subscribe with $10 off of your first month of Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or Orange & Blue. Add the Lifestyle Extra at checkout for a FREE month of Hallmark Channel and more. Get a code for a free Fire TV Stick Lite from Amazon in your welcome email.

With Sling Orange, you'll get 31 channels including Disney Channel, ESPN, and Freeform, plus 50 hours of DVR storage. With Sling Blue, you'll get 41 channels including Bravo, Fox Sports 1, MSNBC, and Fox News, plus 50 hours of DVR storage. With Sling Orange & Blue, you'll get it all.

This limited time offer ends at midnight on Monday, November 28, so sign up now to lock in the sale price!

