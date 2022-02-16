Sam Chases Down Her Former Boss at a Tailgate in This Single Drunk Female Sneak Peek

The road to sobriety has not been an easy one for Sam Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) on Single Drunk Female, but she's been putting her best foot forward in recent episodes to stick to the plan and get her life back together. We've been so proud of her, but it looks like there's going to be a bit of a speed bump in Thursday's upcoming episode.

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode, Sam runs into Nathaniel (Jon Glaser), her old boss, at a Red Sox tailgate party — he isn't hard to spot thanks to his Yankees gear. (Seriously, dude?) The last time these two saw each other, Sam drunkenly assaulted him with an office phone. Then, naturally, she was fired and sent to rehab, kicking off her whole sobriety journey. Considering their very rocky path, it makes sense that Nathaniel isn't stoked to see Sam, but she's a different person now, right?

Can Nathaniel let go of the past enough to see that she's changed, or at least give her the chance to make amends? You'll have to watch to find out.

Single Drunk Female airs Thursdays at 10:30/9:30c on Freeform, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

