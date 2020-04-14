Update 4/14/20: AMC announced Tuesday that Creepshow will air two episodes back-to-back on Mondays starting at 9/8c from May 4 through May 18.

Creepshow is going to make its linear debut on the network which brings us The Walking Dead before the new season arrives on Shudder. Executive producer Greg Nicotero's anthology series, which reimagines the classic Stephen King-George A. Romero horror movie of the same name, will be getting a run on AMC ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Shudder later this year, TV Guide can confirm.

"There's absolute crossover between the brand and the content on some of our linear channels and OTT services," AMC COO Ed Carroll said on an investor call Tuesday, per Deadline, which first reported the news. "We think that [Creepshow] will be successful on AMC but will also then build audiences for the Season 2 launch back on Shudder."

Shudder, a horror-centric streaming service, is owned by AMC Networks. The Creepshow move to AMC is the latest example of properties being strategically positioned within the network's portfolio. Previously, Killing Eve debuted on BBC America but also later began airing on AMC, while Shudder became the streaming home for horror series NOS4A2 after it finished its first season on AMC.

Behind the Scenes of Creepshow, Greg Nicotero's New Horror Series

Creepshow, Shudder's first scripted series, is executive-produced by The Walking Dead's Nicotero and features short horror films packaged in an anthology format. Season 1's cast included David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Creepshow Season 1 is currently available to stream on Shudder. The season will air on AMC starting Monday, May 4 at 9/8c.