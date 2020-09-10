Here's some good, spooky news for you: Shudder announced Thursday that Creepshow has officially begun production on Season 2, which is currently set for a 2021 premiere on the streaming service.

Shudder also released some casting and segment details, which will be directed by showrunner, executive producer, and writer Greg Nicotero. Anna Camp and Adam Pally will star in "Shapeshifters Anonymous" Parts 1 and 2, which is based on a short story by J.A. Konrath and follows a man who seeks out a werewolf support group. Meanwhile, Josh McDermitt, Ashley Laurence, and Keith David will star in "Pesticide," in which an exterminator makes a dangerous bargain. Nicotero's fourth segment is "Model Kid," follows a young monster fan who builds model kits to escape reality.

"I've never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today," Nicotero said in a statement. "After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, Season 2 of Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll. The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I've never seen before and it's inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best — to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures, and new thrills."

The series, which is based on the 1982 movie of the same name that was written by Stephen King and directed by horror icon George A. Romero, has been a huge success for Shudder. Last year, Deadline reported that the series set viewing records for the platform, with 54% of its subscribers having checked out an episode of the series.

Creepshow Season 1 is currently available to stream on Shudder.