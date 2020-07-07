If you miss USA's fan-favorite legal drama Suits, which came to a close last year after nine seasons, welcome to the club. The show starred Gabriel Macht as the arrogant but charming lawyer Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams as his brilliant but fraudulent protégé Mike Ross. The show, which featured as much comedy as it did drama, defied all expectations to become the network's longest-running series. But now the show has ended, one of its stars (Meghan Markle) is a real duchess after marrying British royalty, and all we have left are our "You Just Got Litt Up!" mugs. But there are plenty of shows that are like Suits that you can watch to give you the same feelings (after watching the show's actual spin-off, Pearson, of course).

We've curated the perfect post-Suits viewing list, featuring other memorable USA shows, excellent legal dramas, and shows with central bromances. If you like Suits, these are the shows you should watch next.

Another show from USA Network's "Blue Sky" era, White Collar should probably be your first stop, as it feels both tonally similar to Suits and is anchored by another strong relationship featuring a mentor and mentee. Created by Jeff Eastin, the series stars Tim DeKay as FBI special agent Peter Burke and Matt Bomer as the highly skilled forger and con artist Neal Caffrey, who becomes Burke's informant and helps him stop white collar crimes. Their unconventional relationship provides the foundation for a story in which the characters are constantly escaping from situations they probably have no business escaping from, and like Suits, the rest of the cast is also incredibly strong, making the show an easy and pleasurable binge.





If we're being honest, the legal aspects were never the best part of Suits — they provided a solid backdrop for the much stronger character-driven narratives and acted as a backbone for the show — but if you're looking for an excellent legal drama with even better characters to binge after Suits, queue up CBS's The Good Wife, which stars Emmy winner Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick, the wife of Cook County's state's attorney who returns to work as a lawyer after her husband is involved in a major scandal. Once you finish the show, go ahead and move on to its spin-off, the equally great CBS All Access drama The Good Fight, which follows Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart.





The bromance between Mike and Harvey was the bedrock of Suits, and if that's what interests you, FX's short-lived Terriers, about two best friends and small-time amateur private eyes should be your next watch. Created by Ted Griffin, the series stars Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James as Hank and Britt — a recovering alcoholic and former cop, and a former thief, respectively — as they try to stay on the straight and narrow while taking down the man and fighting for the little guy (something Mike would definitely have supported) in a sun-drenched Southern California town. It's a crime the show only lasted one season, but that also means it's a quick binge.





Another USA series that overlapped with Suits, Psych also features a man lying about his credentials at the heart of its narrative. James Roday's Shawn Spencer is exceptionally observant and, like Mike, is able to remember and recall a bizarre amount of information with incredible detail. But instead of using his skills to become a lawyer, Shawn, who struggles with commitment and doesn't have nearly as much ambition as Mike, uses them to help solve cases for the Santa Barbara Police Department as a so-called psychic detective. The series, which has a great sense of humor, also features a memorable bromance between Shawn and his best friend and reluctant partner Gus (Dulé Hill). Psych was basically Suits without suits before Suits was Suits. It ran for eight seasons and spawned two movies, the second of which will debut this summer.





Suits and Fox's long-running medical drama House share surprisingly similar bones. Playing the Harvey role is Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), a highly intelligent man who is exceptionally good at his job, and knows he's good at his job, but is not a particularly sympathetic or even well-liked man because of his abrasiveness. Stepping in as the show's version of Jessica (Gina Torres) is Dean of Medicine Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), a powerful, high-ranking woman who is skillfully adept at managing her best but most complicated asset, and regularly has to go to great lengths to protect him or fix problems he's created. As the two are also locked in a battle of will-they-or-won't-they, Cuddy also plays the role of the show's Donna (Sarah Rafferty), though obviously no one is actually capable of being Donna.





Suits' very foundation was built on a lie, and the show milked plenty of drama from the threat of people in the office and larger legal community finding out that Mike wasn't really a lawyer. Younger does something similar in the world of publishing. The TV Land dramedy stars Sutton Foster as Liza, a 40-year-old woman who, after taking years off to raise her daughter, lies about her age to land a job in publishing. But that's not all the two shows have in common: There is also plenty of office drama, an interoffice romance, and a slick focus on fashion. Jessica Pearson might not wear Diana's (Miriam Shor) statement necklaces, but she definitely would respect them.





Before you roll your eyes, hear me out: Suits and Mad Men actually share very similar DNA. The Emmy-winning AMC drama follows a cocky and confident, exceptionally well-dressed man (Jon Hamm) who works in a Manhattan office, has a well developed relationship with a mentee (Elisabeth Moss's Peggy Olson), and frequently imbibes in whiskey. There is also a beautiful redhead who is irreplaceable to the firm (Christina Hendricks' Joan Holloway). Although Harvey and Don's occupations differ — swap in lawyer for advertising exec — and the time periods don't line up, both men are excellent at their jobs. You can also argue there are similarities with Mike as well, as Don is also living a lie and waiting for his past to catch up with him.