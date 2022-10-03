9 Shows Like Schitt's Creek to Watch After It Leaves Netflix

Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Pop TV

Look, no one's happy about Schitt's Creek leaving Netflix. It's moving right on over to Hulu, but still, we all got used to it being there! But things change, and if there was ever a time to start looking for a new show, it's right now. While nothing can replace Dan and Eugene Levy's Emmy-winning comedy about a wealthy family forced to start over in a small town after losing their fortune, we've put together a whole list of shows that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.

There are plenty of other series that will remind you of the things that made you fall in love with the Roses, their kooky town, and its even kookier inhabitants. Whether you're looking for another sitcom about a chaotic family, a show with three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters, or just something that serves up smart, fast-paced comedy, we have the show for you.

Ted Lasso and Schitt's Creek get compared a lot — not necessarily because they're all that similar in subject matter, but because they're the two of the best and most recent examples we have of feel-good comedies. Both shows are fish-out-of-water stories about people thrown into unfamiliar environments, but while the Roses have to move to a quirky little town after losing all their money, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) relocates to London after he, an American college-level football couch, gets a job coaching an English Premier League soccer team. Ted maintains relentless optimism even as it's made clear that he is wildly under-qualified for his new role, and his can-do attitude turns the show's toughest moments into some of its most heartwarming. It's the most sweet-hearted show on TV, and it treats its cast of weirdo characters with so much affection, care, and humor.

Can't get enough of that Canadian sense of humor? If you're looking for a Canadian comedy that's still flying under the radar, check out Workin' Moms, a sleeper hit that has quietly built up a following as each season hits Netflix. The series follows mom-friends Kate (creator Catherine Reitman), Anne (Dani Kind), Frankie (Juno Rinaldi), and the rest of the parents in their Mommy and Me group. Workin' Moms is a brutally honest take on motherhood that doesn't shy away from its characters' unlikable sides, so if you liked it when Schitt's Creek pulled back the curtain on Moira's (Catherine O'Hara) shortcomings as a parent, think of this as the story of her less eccentric (but still privileged) peers. -Kelly Connolly

If what you really miss about Schitt's Creek is watching rich people attempt to adjust to living like normals, allow Arrested Development to fill that void. The sitcom, which originally premiered on Fox in 2003 before making a Netflix comeback in 2013, follows the Bluths, a formerly wealthy family who have their way of life thrown into turmoil after their real estate developer father (Jeffrey Tambor) goes to prison for committing white collar crime. Arrested Development was, as they say, the blueprint; the influence of its reality TV-inspired filming style, its clever, deadpan jokes, and its oblivious characters can be seen in many of the comedies that have come after it, including Schitt's Creek. Moira Rose might not exist if the hard-drinking, judgmental Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) hadn't paved the way for her, and for that, we must give thanks.

"I can't even roll a joint right," Nora (Awkwafina) tells her grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) as they sit together in the kitchen, making dumplings. "Maybe your talent isn't in your fingers," Grandma replies. "Maybe it's somewhere else." That little exchange, which takes place amid an episode about Nora's dad (B.D. Wong) accidentally posting a half-nude photo to Instagram, is a perfect example of why Nora From Queens is such a special gem of a show. Much like Schitt's Creek, it centers around the daily life of a quirky family living together in a small neighborhood. Nora, its young protagonist, is constantly failing upwards as she tries to figure out what, exactly, her purpose in life is. It's full of truly silly episodes, but at the heart of it are three characters who unconditionally love and believe in each other. If your favorite thing about Schitt's was the support David (Dan Levy) and Alexis received from their parents, you'll be warmed by the way Grandma constantly encourages Nora to continue on, even as she struggles to get her life together.

Dan Levy once said that homophobia was virtually nonexistent in Schitt's Creek because, "If you put something like that out of the equation, you're saying that doesn't exist and shouldn't exist." The compassion put into developing David and Patrick's (Noah Reid) arcs as fully realized queer men was a major reason Schitt's Creek touched as many people as it did, and if you're looking for another show that shares that sensibility, Please Like Me is ideal. Created, co-written, and occasionally directed by its star Josh Thomas, the Australian dramedy follows Josh (played by Thomas), a listless twenty-something who, shortly after being dumped by his girlfriend and subsequently realizing he's gay, moves back home to care for his depressed mother (Debra Lawrance). The series is lovably awkward, deeply affecting, and wholly lived-in, but one of its most notable qualities is the way it allows Josh to come out with little fanfare, his friends and family accepting him without a second thought.

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this horror comedy about a family whose quiet life is permanently disrupted after Sheila (Barrymore) becomes undead and starts thirsting after the blood of humans. If you're someone who's immediately turned off by the word "zombie," believe me when I say I hear you, I see you, but don't dismiss Santa Clarita Diet right away. It's not a series that cares about showing grisly murders (though there is a lot of too-campy-to-be-scary blood) or braindead daywalkers being shot in the head, instead exploring how to mine dark situations for big laughs and how the most absurd circumstances can bring a family closer. It even manages to breathe new life (sorry) into an overdone genre, forcing the audience to think about questions they have probably never considered, like whether or not it's cool for a zombie to eat a Nazi. While it's much weirder than Schitt's Creek, it's worth your time.

Canada really knows their way around a sitcom. Following a Korean-Canadian family who own and operate a convenience store, Kim's Convenience is a screwball comedy that's great not only because of its takes on immigrant family life but also because of the bonds between its characters. The series understands how complicated parent-children relationships can be, which is what makes the experience of watching Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) slowly beginning to mend his relationship with his estranged son Jung (Simu Liu), and Janet's (Andrea Bang) attempts to pave her own way as a young, independent woman without upsetting her mother (Jean Yung), such a pleasure. It's the kind of show that feels like a hug.

Great News asks a question many of us would rather do just about anything else than think about: What if you had to work with your mom? That's where Katie (Briga Heelan), the undervalued producer of a local news show, finds herself in when her overbearing mother, Carol (played to perfection by Andrea Martin), becomes her intern. Created by Tracey Wigfield and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, what Great News and Schitt's Creek have in common is the ability to recognize that life's most heartfelt moments can still be funny.

Playing House, the canceled-too-soon comedy from Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, centers around childhood best friends Maggie (Parham) and Emma (St. Clair) who move in together after Maggie finds out her husband has been cheating on her through her pregnancy. With no hesitation, Emma gives up a successful career in China to move back to her small hometown to support Maggie as she gives birth and help raise her daughter, willing to put herself through the trauma of being around her standoffish mother (Jane Kaczmarek) and ex-boyfriend (Keegan-Michael Key) because she wants to be there for her bestie. Full disclosure, this show didmake me cry as often as it made me laugh, but that's part of the charm.