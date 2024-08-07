7 Shows Like Outer Range

Josh Brolin, Outer Range Amazon Studios

Ah, so your favorite neo-Western about time traveling through a hole on a Wyoming ranch got canceled. It happens. Wait, actually, it kind of doesn't — Outer Range, said neo-Western, really was one of a kind.

The Prime Video drama, created by Brian Watkins, tells the story of Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a sturdy, silent rancher with a big secret (spoiler!) — as a young boy he fell into a hole in 1886, and when he came out of it, it was the 1960s. That pesky time-traveling hole (or "void," if you want to get technical) appears again on Royal's ranch in the present. People fall into the hole, people come out of the hole, it's a, um, whole thing. And also a hole thing, as it were. But Outer Range is more than just a hole show — there's family drama (Lili Taylor plays Royal's wife, and Lewis Pullman and Tom Pelphrey are his adult sons); a mysterious woman (Imogen Poots) who shows up to stir the Abbott pot; a murder cover-up; land disputes; old, deep-seated rivalries in small-town Wyoming; and, yes, time travel.

Over its two seasons, Outer Range was unafraid to be itself — moody, fantastically weird, and always pushing the boundaries of genre. While there may not be another show exactly like this one, there are several series that might help ease the pain and fill the hole in your viewing schedule (I'll never stop).

Click on the gallery below to take a look at a few other series that also play with genre boundaries (including Westerns), time travel shows that focus on compelling character development, and more shows that, like Outer Range, don't back away from letting things get weird. Outer Range might be gone, but these series will help you let your freak flag fly, too.