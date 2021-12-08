6 Shows Like Money Heist to Watch Now That Money Heist Is Over

Úrsula Corberó, Money Heist Netflix

Money Heist, Netflix's world-conquering Spanish crime thriller, ended this month after three seasons. Álex Pina's series follows a crack team of thieves as they work to pull off a pair of complex, unorthodox heists, as well as the law enforcement officers trying to stop them. People's lives and extremely large amounts of money are on the line, so emotions run high, which leads to sexy, soapy entanglements. The heist genre is mostly associated with movies, because it's hard to sustain the energy of a heist story for the length of a TV show, which makes Money Heist easily the most successful heist show of all time. It kept the action going for five satisfying parts. It's an unpredictable, visually slick, well-acted show, and anyone who's watched even one episode knows why it became such a phenomenon. Because once you start watching, it's hard to stop.

But alas, Money Heist fans have to stop, because the show is over — for now, at least; a prequel spin-off focused on breakout character Berlin (Pedro Alonso) is in the works, as is a Korean version with Park Hae-soo, best known as Squid Game's antihero Cho Sang-woo, playing Berlin. But until those shows arrive, we have some recommendations for shows you should watch after finishing Money Heist. They all have something that will remind you of Money Heist, whether it's a similarly thrilling pace and tone, a heist at the center, or a creator in common. As you say "Bella ciao" to Money Heist, add these to your Netflix queue.

Omar Sy, Lupin Emmanuel Guimier

Netflix's third-most-popular international series (behind Squid Game and Money Heist) is this French series with a heist component. It follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a charming man with great sneakers who, inspired by the iconic French character Arsene Lupin, becomes a gentleman thief and sets out to steal a priceless necklace from the Louvre. Twenty-five years before, Assane's father was falsely accused of stealing the necklace from the Pellegrini clan, which ruined him and his family. Because of this, Assane goes on a quest for revenge. Like Money Heist, Lupin is a stylish European thriller with a flashback-heavy structure, unpredictable twists, and emotionally engrossing drama involving characters you quickly grow to love. And if you don't come out of this loving Sy, there might be something wrong with you.

White Lines Chris Harris

You might be thinking, if these people actually heisted all this money, where would they spend it? The answer is Ee-bee-thuh, or as we Americans know it, Ibiza, the Spanish getaway that's a haven for pasty British clubbers looking for sun and fun. Money Heist creator Álex Pina captured the same energy from his most famous show but transformed it into a murder mystery for this series that aired on Netflix between halves of Money Heist Season 2, and it's every bit as bingeable as Money Heist, but more picturesque. The setup is simple: Zoe (Laura Haddock) heads to Ibiza to investigate the mysterious death of her superstar DJ brother, Axel, 20 years after he died. The series is set across two timelines; one in the present which sees Zoe reconnect with her and Axel's old friends, many who still DJ and cling to fleeting fame while making cash on the side selling drugs, and one in the past when Axel was still alive and on top of the world, providing clues about what led to his demise. Though frequently dead serious, White Lines is also funny in that British partying film sense, with a killer soundtrack and outrageous shenanigans causing plenty of laughs and shock. Example? A dog does cocaine in the movie, and it's great. In fact, just about everyone and everything snorts the Devil's Dandruff in this. It ain't called White Lines for nothin'! -Tim Surette

Sky Rojo Tamara Arranz

Álex Pina clearly has a certain affinity for action, violence, and babes, and all three are plentiful in his 2021 series Sky Rojo, a zippy crime drama that quenches Pina's most pulpy thirsts. The three main characters are a trio of sex workers from a club in the Canary Islands who are on the run from their pimp after they decide they've had enough. It is absolutely outlandish, but it relishes in it, making it an easy watch, particularly for the eye candy of gorgeous people doing bad things to each other in an exotic locale. But Sky Rojo is also grounded by its three genuinely interesting leading ladies, who all seek some form of redemption and deserve freedom from the abuse they've endured. The adult content — a LOT of drug use, a LOT of sex — will keep it from being a mainstream hit like Money Heist, but as a cool, fun follow-up to Money Heist, it's the perfect chaser. A third season is in the works. -Tim Surette

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX

Netflix's hit crime drama is about illegal money laundering, not illegal money printing, but it shares a sense of relentless breathlessness with Money Heist. Ozark follows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a penny-pinching money manager from Chicago who happens to be a Mexican drug cartel's top money launderer, as he uproots his family to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region and gets involved with the area's criminal underbelly. The experience is both addictive and necessary — once you get into this business, it's hard to get out alive — and he and his even more ruthless wife Wendy (Laura Linney) search endlessly for new ways to launder money and try to keep the ways they have going under constant pressure from the cartel, law enforcement, and local criminals. Like Money Heist, Ozark has many moments per season that make you jump out of your chair and scream "¡Madre mia!"

Heist Netflix

Surely more than a few people started watching this similarly-titled Netflix series thinking it was Money Heist, only to turn off this docuseries when they realized it wasn't. If that's you, you should try turning it back on, because you might find that it's a fun little true crime caper that serves as a palate cleanser after Money Heist. After having your heart ripped out by fake people who commit a heist, why not watch some real people reminisce about the time they got a bit in over their heads? Heist came out in the summer of 2021, and consists of six episodes that tell the wild true stories of three big, quirky crimes – like a Kentucky bourbon-theft ring – told by the larger-than-life personalities involved, as well as through reenactments. None of these crooks are as brilliant as the Professor (Álvaro Morte), but they're interesting characters.

Leo Fitzpatrick, J.D. Williams, John Leguizamo, Jeremy Davidson, and Frank Grillo, The Kill Point Lionsgate Television

In the mid-'00s there were a handful of short-lived heist TV series. One of them was FX's Thief, which was a very good limited series — Andre Braugher won an Emmy for his performance as the leader of the crew — and the '00s heist show most like Money Heist, as it's very character-focused. Unfortunately, it's not available to stream anywhere at the moment. So the mid-'00s heist show we're recommending today is The Kill Point, which ran for one season in 2007 and is available to stream for free. It's about a team of Marine veterans led by Mr. Wolf (John Leguizamo) who rob a Pittsburgh bank but get trapped inside, which leads to them taking the bank's customers hostage. Crazy-named hostage negotiator Horst Cali (Donnie Wahlberg) is called in, and he and Mr. Wolf start a high-stakes battle of wits. The Kill Point is more macho than Money Heist — it aired on the now-defunct men's entertainment channel Spike, after all — but both shows' heists have a political agenda, great action, and edge-of-your-seat suspense. Plus, The Kill Point's supporting cast is stocked with ringers from The Wire — J.D. Williams, Leo Fitzpatrick, and the late, great Michael K. Williams.