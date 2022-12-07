Amazon Prime Video: She Said Is Now Available To Stream

Although you can still catch it in theaters, She Said is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

Released mid-November, the drama received a very favorable 74 Metascore with film critics at Metacritic, while She Said also received an A CinemaScore from general audiences. While this movie wasn't a big hit in theaters with a $8.8 million box office worldwide, it's likely that She Said will find a bigger audience at home.

Directed by Maria Schrader (I'm Your Man) and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida, Disobedience), She Said follows New York Times reporters Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), as the pair investigates movie producer Harvey Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women in Hollywood.

The movie also stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, and Samantha Morton, with Ashley Judd as herself.

