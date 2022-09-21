Severance is one of the best shows of 2022. It's just a fact. Over nine episodes, the Apple TV+ series gave us a batsh--t Patricia Arquette character, enigmatic baby goats, and so much more. The last moments of the Season 1 finale contained just enough tension and mystery to keep us waiting impatiently for Season 2.

Apple TV+ renewed the sci-fi drama, formerly known as the best show no one was talking about, for a second season before the first had even finished airing. Currently, very little information about Season 2 has been released, so until we get some news, we'll be here debating every possible fan theory and updating this post as we learn more details.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower, Severance Apple TV+

Severance Season 2 Release Date

It could be a while. As far as we know, the series is still in pre-production for Season 2, and after being asked by a fan on Twitter how long the wait would be, director Ben Stiller recommended we should all collectively choose patience.

What Will Happen in Severance Season 2?

We have no idea yet! Creator Dan Erickson didn't reveal much at the Severance Comic-Con panel, saying only that Season 2 would focus on "building out the world a little bit more, and with this tweak to reality, what the ramifications would be." And when asked whether the show will explain what the deal is with the goats, Erickson simply replied, "Yeah." Great!

Who Will Be in Severance Season 2?



Considering that just about every character's story was left in flux at the end of Season 1, it seems safe to assume all the major players will stick around for Season 2. No official casting announcements have been made yet, but we'll likely see the severed and un-severed Lumon employees, including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, and Dichen Lachman, return.

Where Can I Watch Severance?



Severance Season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV+.