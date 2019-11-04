Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby is the late-night host's first-ever stand-up special. His Late Night is known for his astute political commentary, but the Netflix special is mostly about his family — except for a chunk in the middle all about Donald Trump. Viewers who just want to hear the funny family stories and skip the politics can do just that, thanks to a hilarious adaptation of Netflix's "skip intro" feature. With the push of a button, you can "skip politics" and get back to the self-deprecating jokes about being a dad.

"It dawned on me that because it was on Netflix, there would be this opportunity to put in technology that would allow people to skip it," Meyers told CNN Business about the "skip politics" button. "It was a way to build in the response to anyone who would say, 'Oh, let me guess there's going to be jokes about the president.'"

And to be clear, the button is a joke. It's funny when he sets up the button in the special, and if you click it, it leads to a punchline, and you'll want to rewind the special to find out what he said to get there. Meyers doesn't expect many people to actually skip the Trump jokes. "I think, look, sometimes at a fancy restaurant they'll put parsley on your plate and you'll think, well, that's a nice touch, but you're not going to eat the parsley," he told CNN. Besides, if you're a Seth Meyers fan, you probably like hearing him make fun of Trump.

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby arrives on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 4.