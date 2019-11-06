M. Night Shyamalan might be best known for his twisty movies, but he's ready to take his unique brand of thrills to Apple TV+. The streaming service has revealed the first full trailer for Servant, a new original series executive produced by Shyamalan, and it looks like fans won't have to wait 'til the ending for the first big twist.

In the trailer, we see that Dorthy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) have hired a live-in nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of their baby son, Jericho. The twist? Their real son died at 13 weeks, and Leanne is instead charged with caring for a doll that helps Dorothy cope with the loss. Strangely, Leanne seems to buy into the fake baby ruse just as much as Dorothy does, and it looks like some even stranger things are going to happen after she moves in.

Shyamalan has never been shy about incorporating creepy kids into his stories, but seeing this hyper-realistic doll being doted on is next-level disturbing.

Servant is created by executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop, who directs alongside Shyamalan. Rupert Grint also stars.

Servant premieres Thursday, Nov. 28 on Apple TV+.