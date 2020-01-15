'90s boy band fanatics, this one's for you. Schooled returns with an all-new episode Wednesday night, and it's all about those pop music groups that dominated the charts back in the day. In this exclusive speak peek of the upcoming episode, "Boy Bands," Lainey (AJ Michalka) hosts a spirited classroom debate about which of the many teen dream teams that topped the turn of the millennium was best.

As anyone who lived through the era can attest, this is a very, very serious issue. Being a teen in the '90s meant you had to pledge poster allegiance to either Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, or 98 Degrees (or, if you were trying to be different, O-Town). You had to have a favorite member, join the mail-in fan club, and know every lyric by heart. More importantly, you needed to be ready to debate why your boy band was the best at any given time.

Such is the case here, as the kids of the class go all-in on this timely feud. When it's suggested that *NSYNC was ultimate boy band (writer's note: it was), Becky (Abi Brittle) scoffs, "Seriously, you're embarrassing yourself right now." Ouch.

In keeping with the show's title, though, Ms. Lewis smartly turns the conversation into an educational breakdown of the typical makeup of boy bands... after insisting New Kids on the Block was the best of the best, of course.

This episode of Schooled will also feature Ronnie (Christian Gehring) trying to make it into a music group with Wilma's (Haneefah Wood) encouragement, but things will go too far when a music video gets out for all of William Penn Academy to see.

Schooled airs Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.

AJ Michalka, Schooled Photo: ABC

