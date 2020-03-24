Schitt's Creek has a loyal and passionate fan base — we know, we're part of it — but the cast and crew behind the show are asking some of the more dedicated fans to rethink how they're expressing their fandom, at least when it comes to traveling.

Apparently, die-hard Schitt's Creek viewers have still been making the pilgrimage to Goodwood, Ontario, the small town just north of Toronto where the series is filmed. The show's official Twitter account put out a plea for fans to stop visiting the area amid the coronavirus pandemic as the influx of tourists puts local residents at a higher risk of catching the virus.

"Friends, we've heard there are still groups of people visiting the town where we filmed #SchittsCreek. Now is not the time. Please stay home until it's safe to visit again. At the moment, it is a health risk to the residents of the town, some of whom are immunocompromised," the tweet reads, with a picture of a Rose Apothecary "Closed" sign.

Friends, we've heard there are still groups of people visiting the town where we filmed #SchittsCreek.



Now is not the time. Please stay home until it's safe to visit again.



At the moment, it is a health risk to the residents of the town, some of whom are immunocompromised. pic.twitter.com/XMD5gKdO83 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) March 23, 2020

This isn't the first time that the Schitt's Creek Twitter account has addressed the virus. On Monday, it shared social distancing techniques from David Rose and the account's pinned tweet reads, "In this motel we stay indoors and wash our hands."

Series co-creator and star Dan Levy also echoed the stay at home message on his personal Twitter account, saying, "The towns where we shot Schitt's Creek were so lovely and accommodating to us. Please show them the same respect. Visiting right now is a threat to the residents' health and safety. Thanks for understanding."

The towns where we shot Schitt's Creek were so lovely and accommodating to us. Please show them the same respect. Visiting right now is a threat to the residents' health and safety. Thanks for understanding. https://t.co/D0tdccTTRH — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 23, 2020

The mayor of Uxbridge, the regional township where Goodwood is located, Gary Barton is also pleading with fans to stay away until the virus has been contained and it is safe for people to travel again.

"We love that we have been chosen as the home of Schitt's Creek and we have enjoyed meeting and hosting the fans of the show, especially the Schitt Heads who have come to visit our beautiful community. We look forward to welcoming fans in the future when the borders are once again open and travel advisories and health care crises have abated," Barton said to The Hollywood Reporter.

So do what David would do, friends, and stay home for the time being.

The series finale of Schitt's Creek airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8/7c on Pop TV. The first five seasons of the beloved comedy are available on Netflix.