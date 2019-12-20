"Are you ready for a total physical and emotional transformation?" Ronnie (Karen Robinson) might not be, but we are. If the first trailer for Schitt's Creek's sixth and final season is any indication, the beloved Canadian sitcom is going to have us all crying (and loving it) in the end.

The trailer — which was released Friday by Pop TV, seemingly to send us all into the holidays feeling extra fragile — veers from absurd gags to unexpected vulnerability, teasing a season that finds everyone in a time of transition. David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) are planning their wedding. Stevie (Emily Hampshire) is considering a career change. And Alexis (Annie Murphy) is supposed to be joining Ted (Dustin Milligan) in the Galapagos Islands, but the trailer shows Ted back in Schitt's Creek at Alexis' door — and then Alexis crying on Johnny's (Eugene Levy) shoulder. Don't break our hearts, Ted!

But it's not all serious; the new footage also promises plenty of Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) wigs, some bonding time for Patrick and Johnny, and T-shirts that look like David's worst nightmare.

As Johnny puts it in the trailer, "My family and I have been staying in a motel for the past three years, and I wouldn't trade our stay there for anything."

Schitt's Creek Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9/8c on Pop TV.

Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek Photo: Pop TV

