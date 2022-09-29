Eugene Levy, Emily Hampshire, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara; Pop TV

After five years as a feel-good comedy staple on Netflix, Schitt's Creek is leaving the streaming service next month. Schitt's Creek will still be available to stream on Netflix through the end of the week, but beginning Oct. 3, you'll have to head to Hulu to check into the Rose Motel, as Hulu has acquired rights to all six seasons of the Canadian series.

The now-beloved show originally aired on Canada's CBC Television network before debuting in the US on Pop TV. But it was its move to Netflix in 2017 that helped the series gain widespread exposure, making Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O'Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) household names.

And it's not just fans who were charmed by the quirky, colorful characters of the town. Schitt's Creek has an impressive number of awards and nominations on its resume since its 2015 debut. The series swept the 2020 Primetime Emmys comedy categories making history for the most awards in a single season for comedy, including acting nods for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy, plus outstanding directing and writing awards.

"We can't wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers," said Hulu president Joe Earley in a statement. "We know they'll fit in nicely."

Now that Netflix is saying farewell to Schitt's Creek, "One must champion oneself and say, 'I am ready for this!'" So go ahead and pour yourself a Cafe Tropical smoothie as fuel to binge the entire series this weekend before it moves to a new home.