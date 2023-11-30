Save $50 or More on DIRECTV STREAM With Sports Package

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over and the month of deals is behind us, you might be tempted to think you're done saving money in 2023. But you'd be very wrong, because DIRECTV STREAM is offering a pretty stellar deal for new customers: Save $25 on each of your first two months when you subscribe to any of the core plans with the sports package add-on--and if you sign up for the more expensive Choice or Ultimate tiers, the sports package is also free for the first month, which knocks another $15 off the price. Each option is cheaper than signing up without the Sports add-on, so it's worthwhile regardless of whether you enjoy sports.

What does the DIRECTV STREAM Sports add-on include?

The standard DIRECTV STREAM packages include the big sports networks like ESPN and Fox Sports 1, but the Sports add-on includes a number of more niche channels to your lineup, like ESPNU, ESPNews, CBS Sports, NFL Network, NFL Redzone, NBA TV, MLB Network, Fox Sports 2, The Golf Channel, The Big Ten Network, the ACC Network and FanDuel TV. On top of that, you also get your local sports networks like Bally Sports where you can catch your local pro sports teams when they aren't featured on national broadcasts.

While the more expensive Choice and Ultimate tiers get the added bonus of the Sports package being free, the Entertainment package with the Sports add-on is still the best bang for your buck if sports is your primary focus. That's because those higher tiers already include a lot of the networks included in the sports package, making it less worthwhile for those tiers since the price isn't adjusted for those redundancies--this is why DIRECTV STREAM is offering it free for a month with those plans.

DIRECTV STREAM pricing details

It's worth noting that the Entertainment package on its own normally costs $80 per month, while the Sports add-on increases the price another $15. With the deal, you're paying only $70 per month for both. That means even those who don't watch sports are getting a nice little discount on the Entertainment package.

Take a look at the pricing breakdown for each subscription plan below:

DIRECTV STREAM - Entertainment + Sports: $70/month for two months (was $95/month). Total savings of $50.

DIRECTV STREAM - Choice + Sports: $84 first month, $99 second month (was $124/month). Total savings of $65.

DIRECTV STREAM - Ultimate + Sports: $95 first month, $110 second month (was $135/month). Total savings of $65.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.