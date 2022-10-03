Season 48 of Saturday Night Live got off to a mildly successful start on Oct. 1, pulling off its first episode since losing a significant chunk of the core cast from last season. Over the summer, we said goodbye to eight cast members, putting our expectations for Season 48 fairly low as the show adjusted to a new normal where it couldn't rely on Kate McKinnon for laughs. However, the first host, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller gave a stellar performance as Peyton Manning in the cold open, Pulitzer-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar crushed his musical set, and we saw guest appearances from Jon Hamm and Shaun White.

Here is everything you need to know about SNL Season 48.

Colin Jost and Michael Che, Saturday Night Live NBC

Is SNL New This Week?

Yes, Saturday Night Live will air a new episode this Saturday, Oct. 8. The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson will host, with musical guest Willow (as in Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith).

Hosts and Musical Guests

Oct. 1: Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar

Oct. 8: Brendan Gleeson, Willow

Oct. 15: Megan Thee Stallion (host and musical guest)



Season 48 Cast

After a swelling to a historically large cast of 21 performers in Season 47, SNL got back down to a more manageable size for Season 48. At the end of last season, we said goodbye to Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney, who have all moved on to new projects and won't be returning for Season 48. And in the offseason, longtime main cast members Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat and featured player Aristotle Athari departed the show, according to TVLine. Villaseñor and Moffat had been on the show since 2016, and Athari debuted last season. And Chris Redd announced his departure shortly before the season started, saying in a statement that "Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime."

And as cast members leave, new ones get added. Comedians Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker have joined the cast as featured players.

Main Cast Members:

Featured Cast Members

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman

Punkie Johnson

Andrew Dismukes

Marcello Hernandez (NEW)

Molly Kearney (NEW)

Michael Longfellow (NEW)

Devon Walker (NEW)

How to Watch





SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live is no longer available to stream on-demand on Hulu, as NBC's deal with the streaming service has expired, though new episodes are available to watch via Hulu with Live TV. Season 48 on-demand episodes have moved to Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. Full episodes and individual clips are available to watch there. Typically, the show does not stream live on Peacock on Saturday nights, though there are occasional exceptions.

Every past season of SNL is currently available to stream on Peacock.